Man struck, killed by vehicle after falling off ATV

MARIANNA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an ATV rider was killed when he was thrown off it and struck by another vehicle on a road in western Pennsylvania.

Marianna police say borough resident Tyler Raymond Markoff was driving his ATV on Rosewood Avenue when it overturned around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday as he tried to make a right turn. Markoff landed in the opposite lane of traffic and ended up in the path of the other vehicle, which wasn’t able to stop in time.

Markoff was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities say the accident remains under investigation.