GREENFIELD TWP, BLAIR CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — Police responded to a call back on April 26, 2019 as two men attempted to steal a gas fuel cell for the back of a truck.

Craig Richey, 42, of Imler, and Garrett Nelson Weyandt, 35, of Claysburg, were attempting to take the fuel cell when an unnamed neighbor stopped both men. He proceeded to hold them on the scene while PA State Police arrived.

Both Richey and Weyandt were charged with theft.