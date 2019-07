PITTSBURGH, Pa, (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man was stopped by TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport when they spotted a handgun in his carry-on bag on Sunday, July 21.

The man, from Brockway, was stopped carrying a .45 caliber handgun loaded with 10 bullets. Allegheny County Police responded and detained the man for questioning.

This stop marks the 21st gun stopped by TSA at the airport checkpoint so far in 2019.