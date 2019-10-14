Man steals over $7k from Logan Valley Mall store

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township police are looking into a retail theft at Zales in the Logan Valley Mall.

The individual took roughly $7,500 worth of items. He is described as being in his late teens or early 20s, thin, with brown hair.

He was seen in the pictured grey Hollister hoodie with black pants. He was seen getting into the pictured dark-colored Ford Explorer. The vehicle had damage to the right front fender.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Logan Township Police Department at 814-949-3364.