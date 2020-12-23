Man starts Christmas tradition more than two decades ago in son’s honor

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The holiday season is known for traditions. Steve Livergood started his holiday tradition in 1996. His life had just taken a tragic turn.

“I lost a son in an automobile wreck up in Curwensville,” Steve said. “You always have an empty feeling.”

We sometimes will never be able to make sense of our grief, but Steve wanted to do something with that empty feeling so he filled his heart with the joy of Christmas.

“It’s heartwarming when you know that you’re going to make some family a nice Christmas on Christmas Eve,” Steve told us. “I’m just proud of my volunteers.”

Steve and his wife, Kelly Livergood, have recruited a team of volunteers to help them make the holiday special for families.

Every Christmas Eve, Santa and his elves set out in the Clearfield and Curwensville area and deliver gifts to girls and boys. This year they are helping more than 90 kids.

It’s a year-round project and made possible because of donations.

“It just makes their day, but it makes our day even better,” Kelly said. “There’s just no better feeling in the world than to know that you are helping somebody else.”

In addition to the gifts, meals are also made for people in the community. This year they’re giving out around 1,500 of them.

Volunteers come back with stories that make all the hard work worthwhile.

“This gentleman delivers to an elderly person,” Steve explained. “He waits until his last delivery and he takes two meals because that is where he goes and has dinner [on Christmas Eve] with this elderly person.”

Every year gets bigger and bigger. It began with one family and 78 meals and look at it today.

“I will keep doing it as long as possible,” Steve said.

This tradition may have started when Steve’s world stopped, but he kept it moving in his son’s honor.

“The people want me to make it the Stevie Livergood Jr. Memorial Dinner,” Steve said. “When I pass I still want the reason why we started this.”

His pain has turned into purpose as he spreads holiday joy and happiness to everyone around him.

“It makes me feel so wonderful to help people,” Steve said. “It’s touching.”

Steve said that he plans on changing the name to the Stevie Livergood Jr. Memorial Dinner next year.