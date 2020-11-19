Man sentenced to at least 50 years in prison after Bedford County murder in 2015

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man convicted of murder as a teenager has been resentenced to serve 50 years to life in prison.

Deauntay Moye, 22, originally pled guilty to the murder of Stephanie Waters in January of 2015.

Moye and Ryan Hardwick shot Waters in Woodbury Township after her boyfriend sent her to meet the two men to sell them a bag of marijuana.



Moye was 16 and Hardwick was 15 at the time of the murder. Their sentences were vacated due to federal and state supreme court rulings that life without parole sentences should only be handed down to “The rarest of juvenile offenders whose crimes reflect permanent incorrigibility, irreparable corruption and irretrievable depravity.”



Bedford County District Attorney Leslie Childers-Potts said her office has spent a significant amount of time over the last few years writing briefs and preparing court presentations.

“The sentence imposed in this matter is reasonable and its imposition by the judge was well thought out. Moye will serve his sentence at a state correctional institution,” Childers-Potts said.

