Man runs from police, ditches over 400 packets of heroin

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man has been arrested after police say he ran from parole agents, Altoona police and narcotics agents, ditching over 400 packets of heroin along the way.

Anthony M. Brown, 41, allegedly ditched 421 bags of heroin when he ran from parole agents, Altoona police and state Attorney General’s Office narcotics agents.

Police had knowledge that Brown was traveling to Altoona on Jan. 7 in violation of his parole. According to the report, police believed Brown was supplying people in the Altoona area with heroin from Philadelphia.

When police located Brown on 5th Avenue, he immediately turned and fled on foot. Police said they saw Brown discard several items while continuing to run from officers and agents. After his apprehension, police discovered 421 packets of heroin.

Photo provided by Altoona Police Department

Brown also had $920 in cash on his person, according to the report. Brown is facing multiple drug-related charges. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 20.

