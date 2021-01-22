Man runs 12 stop signs, 1 red light in Altoona police chase

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is facing charges after he led officers on a chase while driving under the influence on Jan. 21.

Altoona police say 36-year-old Terry Fornari Jr. was drunk and driving on a DUI suspended license when he led officers on a chase after driving away from a traffic stop at about 9:30 a.m.

Fornari is accused of running 12 stop signs and one red light before he pulled into a driveway and stopped, according to charges filed by Altoona police. An officer tackled Fornari as he ran through a yard on the 2200 block of 16th Avenue.

Police said Fornari had a can of beer in the front pocket of his coat and there was a case of beer on the passenger seat of the car. Police pointed out Fornari has four previous DUI convictions.

Fornari is now charged with felony and misdemeanor DUI, felony fleeing police and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Fornari posted 10 percent of $15,000 bail Thursday and is scheduled to appear at Central Court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 3.