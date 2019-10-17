Man rescued from Altoona house fire after crews arrive on scene

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was saved from the second floor of a house fire when crews responded to 911 calls made by numerous neighbors.

The fire happened on the 600 block of 1st Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Officials said when the crews first arrived, the whole building was engulfed in flames while one person got out but another was trapped on the second floor.

Members of the crew were able to help the man get out of the second-floor window and get safely to the ground. They say both people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

They say crews had a tough time putting out the fire with the winds that we had this morning, but they were able to safely extinguish it.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and officials are investigating.