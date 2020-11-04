Man pulls gun on another man in Punxsutawney, faces attempted homicide

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Glenn Campbell man is facing an attempted homicide charge after he pointed a gun at another man during an argument.

Anthony Clyde Boggs Jr., 29, is charged with attempted homicide after Punxsutawney Borough police say he pointed a loaded 9mm handgun at a man and pulled the trigger.

The gun misfired and police later found the gun in the trash after Boggs led them to it.

He had been visiting his kids and their mother when he and the victim exchanged words outside a home on the 300 block of Woodland Avenue, according to police.

Boggs is now in the Jefferson County jail on a $15,000 bail.