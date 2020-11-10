Man pleads to aggravated assault in shots fired at mall

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault charge in connection with a fight and shots fired at a western Pennsylvania mall last year.

Twenty-three-year-old Brandon Noel of McKeesport entered the plea Tuesday in Allegheny County Court as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors agreed to withdraw other charges including attempted murder.

Prosecutors said the plea deal doesn’t include any agreement on sentencing, which is scheduled Jan. 28.

Authorities said two groups began fighting at the Monroeville Mall in April 2019, and the brawl spilled outside, where they allege Noel pulled a gun and about 14 shots were fired. No injuries were reported.