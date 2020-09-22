Man killed in accident on the job in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 24-year-old man was killed in an accident on the job on Tuesday morning, according to Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees.

The man, whose name is not being released at this time, was found lying behind a garbage truck and was later pronounced dead at Conemaugh Medical Center, according to Lees.



WTAJ is told the accident happened just before 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Main Street and South Railroad Avenue in Portage Borough.



The man was an employee of Pro Disposal Inc. An autopsy is currently scheduled for Wednesday.



The coroner’s office, state police in Ebensburg and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating the situation.