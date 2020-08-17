Man jumps out of second-story window in attempt to evade arrest

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man with multiple warrants is in custody after trying to run from police in Philipsburg by jumping out of a second-story window.

Edward Bell, 25, of Winburne was charged with flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest.

According to state police, they arrived at a residence along Center Street on Aug. 13 at 2 a.m. Police observed Bell inside the residence and he was known to have multiple bench warrants at the time, according to the report.

While police were attempting to take Bell into custody, Bell jumped from a second-story window and onto a porch roof.

Police said that Bell jumped from the roof onto the ground and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.