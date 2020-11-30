Man in stolen SUV runs out of gas, calls police for help

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Allegheny County man is in Blair County Prison after state police say he called for help after running out of gas in a stolen SUV.

Daniel M. Rizza, 20, of McKeesport, called state police and asked for assistance after running out of gas in a gray Audi on Nov. 27 just after 5 p.m., but when he was told a trooper was responding he said he didn’t want an officer before hanging up, according to charges filed before Magisterial District Judge Andrew Blattenberger.

Rizza was on old Route 22 in Juniata Township and parked on state game land. While state police were on their way, a Pennsylvania State Game Warden arrived.

The trooper also learned as he drove to where Rizza was parked that a gray Audi had been reported stolen in Altoona earlier that day.

State police noted Rizza was out of the vehicle and talking to the Game Warden when he arrived and a check of the SUV’s make, model, vehicle identification number and registration confirmed it was stolen.

Rizza was charged by state police with a felony count of receiving stolen property. Magisterial District Judge Fred Miller set bail at 10% of $35,000 on Nov. 28. Rizza remains in jail with a preliminary hearing slated for Dec. 3 in Martinsburg District Court.

