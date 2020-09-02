Man in Schuylkill County ambushed ex-girlfriend, killed her on porch

SHENANDOAH, Pa. (AP) — Police say an eastern Pennsylvania man has been charged with ambushing his former girlfriend over the weekend and then stabbing her to death after she fled to a neighbor’s porch.

State police in Schuylkill County allege that 22-year-old Nathaniel Kimmel of Girardville was “lying in wait” for 37-year-old April Mahmod when she returned to her Shenandoah home at about 6 a.m. Sunday.

Police said she fled to a neighbor’s house after he attacked her, and they allege that he pursued her and stabbed her multiple times on the porch.

Kimmel faces charges including criminal homicide and aggravated assault; it’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

