ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis has sentenced a Pennsylvania man to two years and four months in prison for possessing equipment used to skim credit card information at gas pumps.
The sentence for 24-year-old Jorge Alexander Betances Jr. of Philadelphia was handed down Wednesday.
He pleaded guilty to possession of device-making equipment. Betances was stopped by a Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force officer on Interstate 44 in Missouri in 2019.
The officer found items that included skimming devices, a card encoding device and other items, along with more than 3,500 counterfeit or unauthorized credit cards or other credit access devices.
Man gets prison term for credit card skimming devices
