Man gets parole after plea in 2019 Christmas standoff, shots

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — An eastern Pennsylvania man apologized as he pleaded guilty to charges in a lengthy standoff with police with shots fired on Christmas night of last year.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that 25-year-old Tyler Hartenstine promised to take his mental health treatment seriously so that he can be a better father to his 18-month-old son.

Hartenstine pleaded guilty in Lehigh County Court on Tuesday to five counts of aggravated assault in a plea bargain and was granted immediate parole.

Defense attorney Thomas Joachim said Tuesday that his client had struggled with mental illness since he was a teenager.

