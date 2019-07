HARRISON CITY, Pa. (AP) — Rescuers have freed a man who was trapped after a tree fell on his home in western Pennsylvania.

The tree hit the home on Deer Run Road in Westmoreland County around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday and the man was removed around 4:10 a.m.

He was taken to a hospital. There is no word on his condition.

A woman inside the home was able to get outside without assistance.