Man found with narcotics after disturbance in Taco Bell drive-thru

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man has been charged with possession of narcotics after trying to get into the wrong cars at the Taco Bell drive-thru, police said.

Joshua Boyles, 28, was charged with two counts of possession.

Police said that on July 16, they were dispatched to the Taco Bell on Plank Road at 9:43 p.m. for reports of a disturbance.

According to police, Boyles was trying to get into the wrong vehicles in the drive-thru and that the vehicle he had gotten into was described as a silver sedan.

Police said that upon arrival Boyles was found in the sedan, located at the drive-thru window. After stepping out of the vehicle, police observed a bulge in Boyles’ sock.

Two wax bags of heroin were rolled up in a $1 bill inside Boyles’ sock, according to police. Police also said that Boyles had multiple Xanax bars inside a plastic baggie in his pocket.

Charges were filed through Magistrate Dunio’s office.