Man found guilty of ordering murder of Johnstown woman in 2015

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man accused of ordering the murder of a Johnstown woman in 2015 has been found guilty.

Shakir Mosi Smith was found guilty of an accomplice to first-degree murder and solicitation of murder, according to District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.

Smith was charged with ordering the murder of 30-year-old Carol Ashcom while he was in prison in 2015. Ashcom died of gunshot wounds.

The jury listened to phone calls made while Smith was in prison as well as documented prison visits that happened this week.

According to prosecution, Smith blamed Ashcom for for his drug arrest and wanted her killed.