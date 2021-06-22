Man faces jail time after DUI crash that killed Johnstown woman Olivia Red

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A West Virginia man will face prison time after he was convicted of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence in May 2018.

Chase Turner, 30, caused a deadly wrong-way crash on Route 219, May 31, 2018, that killed 20-year-old Olivia Red and seriously injured a passenger in her car, Angela Phillips, as well as three others.

Turner was driving a pickup truck carrying two people when he crashed into a Toyota Camry driven by Red. A tractor-trailer that was driving behind the Camry could not break-in time and drove over the car. Red was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with a blunt force trauma to the chest where she was pronounced dead.

Along with the homicide by vehicle charge, Turner is also charged with driving under the influence, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, involuntary manslaughter and giving false information.

Turner will spend between 8 and 16 years in state prison and will also spend 2 years on probation.