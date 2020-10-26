Man faces charges after stealing SD card from surveillance camera in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Cambria County is facing charges after allegedly stealing an SD card from a surveillance camera that displayed images of the illegal operation of motorized vehicles.

Lee Lishka, 46 is facing misdemeanor counts of tampering with evidence, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Police were checking on a surveillance camera placed on the commonwealth-owned property in Lower Yoder Township on May 7 when they noticed the camera was placed at a different angle and the door to the SD card was placed open.

The surveillance camera had placed in the area due to the increased operation of motorized vehicles and property damage.

Police found that the SD card was missing but the camera was still on, replacing the camera card.

On May 20, police checked the camera again and removed the camera card, discovering that the photos from the camera’s internal memory were downloaded onto the new camera card.

Images from the internal drive showed 56 images from May 2 around 1 p.m. where the camera was removed from the tree where it was located and placed back, but not shut off. The images also showed numerous people illegally riding motor vehicles and drinking alcohol, according to the report.

Police said they were able to identify numerous individuals in the images captured by the surveillance camera, where some participants said that after a short time they noticed the camera hanging from the tree.

Participants identified Lishka as the individual who took the card from the camera.