Man driving banana car gets pulled over, watch what happens next

You could say this story is bananas.

An officer in Michigan pulled over a man driving a banana car!

But here’s the part that makes it crazier: Instead of giving the driver a ticket, the officer gave him cash.

According to the Washington Post, Steve Braithwaite has spent the past two years driving his homemade banana-shaped convertible across America.

He offers pay-what-you-can rides in the car to fund his days on the road.

After explaining the banana road trip, which he calls “The World Needs More Whimsy Grand Tour,” the trooper left with the driver’s license.

He checked out the car to make sure everything was fine.

When the trooper came back with his license, it was wrapped in a $20 bill.

The officer is just a few months away from retirement and said he wanted to do a good deed.