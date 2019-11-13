Man dies from injuries after 50-car pileup on I-80 in Austintown

Traffic on Interstate 80 was stopped in both directions for a while Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the victims of Tuesday’s 50-car pileup on Interstate 80 in Austintown has died, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Alexander Penn, 22, of Youngstown, died from his injuries.

No charges have been filed in the crash.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes near Route 46.

As snowbands came in, drivers had to deal with whiteout conditions and slippery roads.

Traffic on I-80 was stopped in both directions for a while Tuesday.

The crash wasn’t fully cleaned up until later that evening.

Several others were taken to the hospital with injuries, including 62-year-old William Bradford, of Springfield, Ohio. He was listed as being in critical condition.

The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking anyone involved in the crash to call 330-533-6866.