Man charged with shooting and killing dog

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Roaring Spring man is in custody after killing a dog and making terroristic threats to a woman on Sunday, according to police.



Blaize Mock, 22, was taken into custody and is waiting for an arraignment at Blair County jail.



Police said that at 9:30 p.m. Mock became angry at his German Shepard puppy for urinating in the house. Mock dragged the puppy out of the house and began to choke it.



The victim, a 21-year-old female, was holding her and Mock’s 10-month-old child when she ran over to Mock to attempt to stop him from harming the animal. The victim’s own dog, a husky mix, was following close behind.



Mock threatened the victim and said that he had a gun. The victim told Mock that he couldn’t shoot a puppy for urinating in the house. Police said that Mock replied with “Okay, fine then. I’ll shoot this one,” then shot three rounds into the victim’s dog, killing it.



Mock used a 9 mm handgun. He is being charged with cruelty to animals, endangering the welfare of a child, terroristic threats, simple assault, endangering another person, disorderly conduct and harassment.