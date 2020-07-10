Man charged with rape after videotaping sexual acts with a child

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man has been charged with rape after allegedly video recording a sexual act with a 10-year-old girl.

This comes after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report from Yahoo stating one of their accounts uploaded more than 120 pictures of child pornography.

Those images were traced back to Michael Sellenberger, 38, of Ashville, who reportedly admitted to police that he filmed the sexual encounter with the child using his cell phone and assaulted the child over the last two years.

Sellenberger is facing multiple counts of photographing/filming sexual acts with a child, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

His bail is set for $150,000.