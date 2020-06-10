Man charged with DUI in Bedford County

BROAD TOP TOWNSHIP, BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) – A man was placed under arrest on Monday in Bedford county for driving under the influence of illegal drugs.

Police responded to a call in Broad Top Township of a man passed out behind the wheel of a 4 door silver Buick parked in front of their residence.

Upon arriving at the residence located at 811 Six Mile Run Road, the vehicle was gone. After searching the area, the Officer observed the man in his vehicle turning around in the traffic way of a Defiance Station convenience store.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified Scott Rogers, 23 as the driver. An administered Field Sobriety test confirmed that Rogers was under the influence.

A search conducted of the vehicle recovered what was believed to be heroin. Rogers was processed and released per rule 519.