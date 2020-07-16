Man charged with breaking and entering, assault

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man in Somerset County has been charged with breaking and entering and assault.

Grant Bereider Jr., 42, allegedly used a baseball bat to smash the glass portion of the front door to a house in Stonycreek Township.

Bereider hit the victim’s head with the bat before choking him, according to police. Another victim tried to intervene and was shoved away by Bereider.

Police said that when Bereider left the residence, he backed out of the driveway and hit another house on the street.

