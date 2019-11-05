Man charged with attempted homicide after vehicle repossession

REYNOLDSVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Jefferson county man faces charges after firing a gun during a vehicle repossession.

29-year-old Brandon Huffman of Reynoldsville is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

According to the criminal complaint, on Halloween, two men with a towing company went to repossess Huffman’s vehicle from his house.

Police say as the men drove away, Huffman ran out of his house and fired a gun in the direction of the driver.

Police say they found the handgun and a casing where witnesses say Huffman fired the gun.

Huffman is currently in the Jefferson County Jail.