Man charged with alleged illegal possession of firearms

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A resident of Coalport was indicted on a charge of violating federal firearms laws, according to United States Attorney Scott W. Brady who made the announcement on Friday.

Kenneth J. Selvage, 59, was allegedly in possession of a Mossberg 20-gauge shotgun and 10 shells of ammunition around Jan. 24.

Selvage was previously convicted of escape in 1999, which is punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year. Federal law prohibits persons who have been convicted of a crime punishable by an imprisonment term exceeding one year from possessing firearms.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 10 years, a $250,000 fine or both. Actual sentencing is based upon the seriousness of the offense and prior criminal history of the defendant.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss