Man charged with alleged illegal possession of firearms

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A resident of Coalport was indicted on a charge of violating federal firearms laws, according to United States Attorney Scott W. Brady who made the announcement on Friday.

Kenneth J. Selvage, 59, was allegedly in possession of a Mossberg 20-gauge shotgun and 10 shells of ammunition around Jan. 24.

Selvage was previously convicted of escape in 1999, which is punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year. Federal law prohibits persons who have been convicted of a crime punishable by an imprisonment term exceeding one year from possessing firearms.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 10 years, a $250,000 fine or both. Actual sentencing is based upon the seriousness of the offense and prior criminal history of the defendant.