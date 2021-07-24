Man charged in slaying outside Philadelphia cheesesteak shop

Williams was found guilty during her trial for her involvement in the death of her husband.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) (WTAJ) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man has been charged in the early morning shooting death of a New Jersey man outside a well-known Philadelphia cheesesteak shop.

Thirty-six-year-old Paul Burkert of Reading is charged with murder, reckless endangering, evidence-tampering, conspiracy and weapons offenses.

Twenty-three-year-old David Padro of Camden, New Jersey was shot shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday after an argument broke out between customers outside Pat’s King of Steaks in south Philadelphia.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said witnesses told investigators the fight was over a parking space.

It’s unclear whether Burkert has an attorney; a listed number for him couldn’t be found Saturday.