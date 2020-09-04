Man charged in slaying of infant struck by stray bullet

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man has been charged with homicide in the shooting death of an infant who was struck by a stray bullet that went into his family’s apartment during a shootout on a Pittsburgh street.

Authorities said Friday that 29-year-old Andre Crawford, of McKeesport, was also charged with attempted homicide and a weapons offense.

It was not known if Crawford has retained an attorney. The charges stem from the Aug. 24 shooting death of Zykier Young.

The year-old boy was sleeping in his family’s apartment when he was struck in the head by a bullet that traveled through two walls before it hit him. Authorities have not said what sparked the shootout. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss