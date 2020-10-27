Man charged after trying to sell stolen property online in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is facing charges in Blair County after stealing a hydraulic pump and trying to sell it online.

Richard Appleman, 37, is facing four felony counts of receiving stolen property.

Police said they were contacted on Aug. 18 in regard to the theft of two SPX Power Team hydraulic pumps and two hydraulic rams, which were valued at $12,000 and $500 each, respectively from Pennstress.

On Oct. 21, police were contacted by Pennstress who said that one of the hydraulic pumps stolen was for sale on Ebay. Police identified Appleman as the seller.

Police made an inquiry and Appleman agreed to sell the pump for $700 in cash. Upon meeting, the serial number of the pump in Appleman’s possession matched the one stolen from Pennstress. Police located the other pump and two hydraulic rams at Appleman’s residence.

Appleman said he took the pumps from the rear of a storage unit in Blair Township. He said he had made a transaction involving methamphetamine and was not paid for it, according to the report.

Appleman said the buyer told him he had some hydraulic pumps that were worth some cash and were located behind the storage units. Appleman said he took the pumps and rams to “hold them ransom” until he was paid for the methamphetamine, according to police.

After Appleman was not contacted by his buyer, he put one of the pumps on Ebay to make up for money lost from the drug transaction, according to the report.

Appleman has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 3.