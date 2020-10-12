Man charged after allegedly pointing gun at neighbor

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at his neighbor.
The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday along Taylor Street in Brookville.
According to police, two men were arguing over a pile of wood against the fence when one of the men pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the other man.
The suspect, who has not been named at this time, is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault and terroristic threats.
