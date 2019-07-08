Man caught with box cutter in shoe at Harrisburg International Airport

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A man was stopped by TSA officers at Harrisburg International Airport after they caught him trying to bring box cutters and a utility knife past the TSA checkpoint on Sunday, July 7, creatively concealed in his shoe.

The man took off his shoes to go through the checkpoint when a small flat box cutter was found concealed under the inside lining of one of the shoes. Two additional flat box cutters and a standard hand-held cutter/utility knife were also detected in his checked bag.

The man claimed he works for a delivery service and that the box cutter must have slipped in. He then proceeded to change his story a few different times.