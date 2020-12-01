Man caught driving stolen vehicle with stolen firearm on I-80

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Vermont was arrested in Clearfield County on Dec. 1 after police say he was driving a stolen vehicle on I-80 and possessed a stolen firearm.

Brian L. Roberts, 40, of White River Junction, Vt. is facing multiple charges includes receiving stolen property and prohibited possession of a firearm.

Pennsylvania state police in Clearfield were notified of a stolen 2021 Toyota Tacoma with a Vermont registration being tracked on Interstate 80. Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

According to police, Roberts was the sole occupant of the vehicle and a stolen pistol was located in the center console, along with two loaded magazines readily available in the storage unit of the driver’s side door.

Police said criminal history shows Roberts is not able to legally possess a firearm. He was also operating the stolen vehicle without a license, according to the report.

Roberts is currently being held in the Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $100,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 9.

