Man behind Clearfield bomb scare now sits behind bars

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) —The man behind a bomb scare that forced the evacuation of several buildings in downtown Clearfield, including the courthouse, has pleaded guilty.

Tyler D. Thompson, of Morrisdale, will spend between five months to a year in county jail for placing a military-style box outside his wife’s divorce attorney’s office on East Market Street, across from the courthouse at about 7:30 a.m. on June 8.

Police cordoned off the street and evacuated the downtown buildings and while cops waited for a bomb squad to arrive, Thompson called to say the box was his and filled with papers for his wife’s lawyer. Police noted Thompson made and then deleted a Facebook video where he claimed his divorce was not “theatrical enough.”

Thompson pleaded guilty to a felony charge of serious public inconvenience and a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct and was also given a 90-day to a one-year jail sentence, plus one-year probation for the revocation of probation in a 2019 case that will run consecutively to Friday’s sentence.

District Attorney Ryan Sayers said he had asked Clearfield County Judge Paul Cherry to hand down a sentence requiring time state prison because he believes the 24-year-old needs to spend some more time thinking about the seriousness of his actions at a time when tensions around the country were running high.

“I’m very impressed and thankful for law enforcements’ response to that situation,” Sayers said.

