Man behind Clearfield bomb scare now sits behind bars

News

by: WTAJ Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) —The man behind a bomb scare that forced the evacuation of several buildings in downtown Clearfield, including the courthouse, has pleaded guilty. 

Tyler D. Thompson, of Morrisdale, will spend between five months to a year in county jail for placing a military-style box outside his wife’s divorce attorney’s office on East Market Street, across from the courthouse at about 7:30 a.m. on June 8.  

Police cordoned off the street and evacuated the downtown buildings and while cops waited for a bomb squad to arrive, Thompson called to say the box was his and filled with papers for his wife’s lawyer. Police noted Thompson made and then deleted a Facebook video where he claimed his divorce was not “theatrical enough.” 

Thompson pleaded guilty to a felony charge of serious public inconvenience and a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct and was also given a 90-day to a one-year jail sentence, plus one-year probation for the revocation of probation in a 2019 case that will run consecutively to Friday’s sentence. 

District Attorney Ryan Sayers said he had asked Clearfield County Judge Paul Cherry to hand down a sentence requiring time state prison because he believes the 24-year-old needs to spend some more time thinking about the seriousness of his actions at a time when tensions around the country were running high. 

“I’m very impressed and thankful for law enforcements’ response to that situation,” Sayers said.  

THE LATEST

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss