Man arrested after rape of teen

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man in Huntingdon County has been taken into custody for the rape of a minor, according to state police.
Thomas Howard, 41, of Petersburg, was taken into custody on Sunday for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl. According to police, the victim said that Howard had assaulted and raped her between Jan. 1 and July 12.
He is being charged with rape of forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault, aggravated assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault of forcible compulsion.
Howard was taken to Huntingdon County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
