Man arrested for setting fire that killed wife, hurt kids

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man suspected of setting a fire that killed his wife nearly nine years ago faces murder charges.

Fifty-two-year-old Carlos Montalvo-Rivera was charged Wednesday with homicide and arson in the death of 30-year-old Olga Sanchez-Reyes.

Police say the Lancaster man deliberately set the family’s home on fire in 2010. The couple’s three children, ages 8, 9 and 13, were in the house.

Neighbors rescued the children from the roof.

The 9-year-old’s arms were severely burned. The 8-year-old fell off the roof and fractured her arm.

Montalvo-Rivera also faces charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of children.

No attorney was listed in court records. A message was left with the district attorney’s office seeking someone who could speak on Montalvo-Rivera’s behalf.

