Man arrested for drug possession, larger operation found

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Chambersburg man was arrested on Aug. 24 after he sent a child into a house to retrieve a package of marijuana edibles. This comes after a multi-county investigation into a larger drug operation.

Below is the full statement from the Huntingdon County District Attorney’s office.

Huntingdon County District Attorney Dave Smith has announced the arrest of Matthew Jones of Chambersburg for possession with intent to deliver. Jones was taken into custody on Monday, August 24, after sending a nine-year-old child into a house in Huntingdon County to retrieve a package of containing marijuana edibles.



Smith says the arrest is the result of a cooperative effort by several agencies in three counties, and that the investigation involved a large drug operation that was operating under the radar.



The investigation began late last week when police in Allegheny Township, Blair County, intercepted a package that was scheduled for delivery to an address in Orbisonia, Huntingdon County. Allegheny Township officers obtained a search warrant and discovered approximately 40 lbs. of marijuana products inside the package.



Allegheny Township police later learned from the delivery service that a similar package was en route to the same address. Police obtained another search warrant and discovered an additional 40 lbs. of marijuana products.



The information from Blair County law enforcement officials eventually led to searches of homes in Huntingdon and Franklin Counties, where police uncovered a total of approximately 130 lbs. of illegal marijuana edible products.



Police estimate the total street value of the seized drugs to be around $200,000.00.

Smith said that some of the items seized are THC-laced products that look identical to

candies or snacks that are available in stores anywhere in Pennsylvania. He noted the potential

danger of having drug-laced candies where children can access them.



“There is a lot of discussion lately about the legalization of marijuana, but ingesting THC

isn’t without risk. These items are nearly identical to candies children might be tempted to eat,

and there is always a concern that a child could accidentally ingest too many of these edibles and

become quite ill.”



Smith is appreciative for the cooperation of all involved agencies in completing this

investigation. “I’d like to thank my colleagues in Blair County, DA Pete Weeks and Assistant

DA Derek Elensky, for alerting my office to this situation. This arrest came about because of

excellent inter-agency and inter-county cooperation, and I’m grateful for the support of everyone

involved.”



Agencies that participated in the investigation include the Allegheny Township Police

Department, the Blair County Drug Task Force, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General,

the Huntingdon County Drug Task Force, Huntingdon County Children and Youth Services, and

the Franklin County Drug Task Force. Logan Township Police, along with K9 Freddy, were also

involved in the investigation.



Jones was unable to post bail and remains incarcerated in the Huntingdon County Jail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 9, 2020 before Magisterial District Judge

Lisa Covert.