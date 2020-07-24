Man arrested for attempted murder, victim in critical condition

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man has been arrested for attempted murder and aggravated assault after an incident on Thursday in Mount Union.

Talen Anthony Trice, 25, faces multiple charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated arson and recklessly endangering another person.

Mount Union Police Department and state police responded to a crash with a fully engulfed vehicle at 8:45 a.m. Police said that a male victim was located a short distance from the vehicle with severe burns and suspected puncture wounds.

According to police, a male was observed running from the scene and was later identified as Trice, who was located in Altoona and taken into custody.

The victim was life-flighted to UPMC Mercy burn unit in Pittsburgh. He remains in critical condition.

Trice was denied bail and is currently detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Any witnesses or others with information are asked to contact state police in Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as WTAJ continues to work to get more information.