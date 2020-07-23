Man arrested for assault over phone charger

JUNIATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — An area man will be facing charges of Simple Assault, Strangulation and Harassment following a domestic dispute that occurred over a phone charger on the afternoon of July 21.

According to the affidavit, Douglas Lubert, of Duncansville, was sitting in bed with his girlfriend in Juniata Township when he discovered that she had taken his cell phone charger to charge her own phone.

Police say that an argument ensued and Lubert began to straddle her, choking her with his hands.

The victim then said that she tried to force him off, but then lost consciousness.

According to the affidavit, Lubert eventually let her leave and she called the police.

Lubert admitted to arguing over the cell phone charger but denied any physical contact.

Police are requesting fingerprints as a part of the investigation.