Man placed back in jail after June shooting

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man in connection to a shooting last week in Altoona has been arrested.

Police obtained a warrant for Dominick Holland, 20, on Thursday night in relation to the incident on the 1700 block of 14th Street.

Police were dispatched at 2:15 a.m. on June 25 for a possible gunshot or fireworks. Officers were initially unable to locate evidence of a shooting and surveillance footage from a neighbor displayed what appeared to be fireworks.

Hours later, the neighbor discovered the shooting caught in its entirety on his cameras after checking the footage a second time. Police returned to the scene and discovered a bullet hole and shell casing belonging to a .40 caliber handgun which has not yet been located.

Holland was located by the U.S. Marshal’s fugitive task force and state police in Newry. He claims that he acted in self defense and stated the altercation allegedly occurred over a disagreement involving a drug transaction.

Holland was in Blair County Prison in January for felony and misdemeanor drug charges. He was released on bail on June 19 and was required to wear an ankle monitor that he had removed and disposed of in a wooden area at the time of the incident.

Holland is currently in Blair County Prison on $250,000 cash bail. No injuries occurred and the situation is still an ongoing investigation.