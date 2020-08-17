Man arrested after threatening woman with shotgun

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man has been charged with aggravated assault after threatening to kill a woman in Freedom Township, according to police.

Bradley Gates, 35, of East Freedom, is facing a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

State police in Hollidaysburg said they were dispatched on Aug. 15 around 3 a.m. to a domestic incident along Johnstown Road in Freedom Township.

The victim, a 34-year-old female, called 911 and said that Gates pointed an unloaded shotgun at her head and threatened to kill her while they were driving together in her vehicle, according to the report.

The report also states that the victim said that Gates struck her in the face several times with his fist, causing her eye to swell and bruise.

Gates is currently in custody at the Blair County Jail.