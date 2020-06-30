Man arrested after strangling a woman during an altercation

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Rockview responded to an incident on Sunday of a physical altercation between two individuals where a woman was strangled.

During the altercation, a man reportedly shoved the woman onto a couch and accused her of owing him money. When she attempted to leave, he wrapped his arm around her throat from behind and choked her.

She eventually broke free and was able to call 911. The man was later arrested and charged with Strangulation, Simple Assault and Harassment.