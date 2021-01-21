Man arrested after hunting imaginary man in Walmart parking lot

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man that police say wielded a .50 caliber muzzleloader as he searched for an imaginary man in the parking lot of the East Freedom Walmart now faces charges.

It was about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 when Freedom Township police were dispatched to the area of Country Lane and Repair road after a call about a man walking around the Walmart parking lot who was pointing a gun as if he was looking for someone, according to charges filed by Freedom Township police.

Jacob Curry, 46, was spotted across the road from Walmart by responding police, who recognized him, and after officers from nearby departments arrived, Curry was handcuffed without incident.

Police said Curry appeared under the influence of drugs and claimed to be seeing people outside the police cruiser who were not there. He claimed he drove to Walmart because a man was in his truck and held a gun to his head, but the man got out when they arrived so he walked through the parking lot with the gun so he could protect himself and his family.

Police noted Walmart video showed Curry was alone when he pulled into the lot and jumped out of the truck, which he initially failed to put into park so it kept moving until he got back in and stopped it.

Along with the gun, police seized two muzzleloader magnum caps found in Curry’s shirt pocket. Four prescription gabapentin pills were also found, according to police.

Curry was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and a subsequent drug screening showed a laundry list of substances in his system, including methamphetamine, alprazolam, and clonazepam.

Curry is now charged with a felony count of persons not to possess a firearm along with misdemeanor counts of drug possession, DUI, recklessly endangering another person and terroristic threats. Curry remains free with a preliminary hearing slated for March 11.