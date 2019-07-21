Man arrested after he casually walks onto field at Pirates game

1  of  2
Home plate umpire Ben May, left, looks at a man walking towards Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz, right and Philadelphia Phillies’ Brad Miller as he comes to bat in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. The police took the man from the field and play continued. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAE/WTAJ) — A man was arrested after he casually walked onto the field at PNC Park during the Pirates-Phillies game Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the 24-year-old man casually walked onto the field toward home plate. He appeared to extend his hand toward one of the players for a handshake.

Officers quickly intervened and escorted the man off the field. He was arrested and handcuffed in front of the Philadelphia Phillies dugout.

The man told police he did it because a friend dared him to.

The man is from central Pennsylvania. He faces charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

