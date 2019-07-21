Man arrested after he casually walks onto field at Pirates game

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAE/WTAJ) — A man was arrested after he casually walked onto the field at PNC Park during the Pirates-Phillies game Sunday afternoon.
Officials said the 24-year-old man casually walked onto the field toward home plate. He appeared to extend his hand toward one of the players for a handshake.
Officers quickly intervened and escorted the man off the field. He was arrested and handcuffed in front of the Philadelphia Phillies dugout.
The man told police he did it because a friend dared him to.
The man is from central Pennsylvania. He faces charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.