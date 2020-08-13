Man arrested after engaging in multiple fights with police officers

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man has been arrested in Clearfield County after trying to fight police officers at a truck stop on Thursday.

Christopher Melvin, 30, of Pittsburgh, is facing charges including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and use and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said that they received a report of a male under the influence of a controlled substance at Sapp Brother’s Truck Stop along Clearfield Shawville Highway. Police said that Melvin was found at the fuel pumps and engaged in a fight with officers before being taken into custody.

Melvin was found with what is suspected to be synthetic marijuana. After being taken into custody he engaged in a fight with officers in the patrol car and did so again for a third time at Penn Highlands Clearfield, according to the report.

Melvin was taken to Clearfield County Jail.

