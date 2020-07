SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man has been charged with stealing and crashing an ATV on July 4.

Shawn Riggle, 29, stole a Polaris RZR from a Somerset home, according to police.

Riggle lost control of the ATV and crashed it in Middlecreek Township. He allegedly attempted to break into a home on Phillippi Lane and was taken into custody.

Riggle faces criminal trespass and theft charges.