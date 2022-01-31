Man accused of breaking into Somerset apartment and talking to child before stealing $10

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset police arrested a man they said broke into his old apartment, waking a child and their mother, then taking $10 from a counter before fleeing the scene.

Gregory Peterson, 26, is facing charges after police were called by Tableland Services about a former tenant breaking into his old apartment and waking a mother and her child on Jan 27. Tableland was working with the new tenant to get Peterson’s last few belongings and they explained that to her earlier that day.

While talking to the mother and child, Peterson reportedly broke into the apartment around 5 a.m. and the child woke to find him in the doorway. He allegedly explained to the kid he used to live there and just wanted to get his stuff. The mother then woke up and started yelling at him to leave. She said he then took a $10 bill that was sitting on a counter as he was leaving.

They were able to describe Peterson and Tableland Services confirmed Peterson was the last tenant but was evicted. The officer noted in their report that due to previous calls to the residence, they were familiar with Peterson and could confirm that was his residence before the new tenant moved in.

Peterson was located and picked up the next day. He’s currently in Somerset County Prison a preliminary hearing is slated for February 8.